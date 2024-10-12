Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Upgraded at Barclays

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

