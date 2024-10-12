Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Upgraded at Barclays

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Premier Foods Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $12.85.
About Premier Foods
Featured Stories
