Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.77). Approximately 213,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 348,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.79 million, a PE ratio of 6,000.00 and a beta of 1.22.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

