Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

