Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,121,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,533 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,871,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,554 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

CWI stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

