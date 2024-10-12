Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

