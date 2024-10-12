Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.67.

Get Primerica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $277.47 on Wednesday. Primerica has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $279.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.24 and its 200-day moving average is $241.96.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 30,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,102,000 after acquiring an additional 678,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.