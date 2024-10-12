Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

