Private Advisory Group LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.49.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

