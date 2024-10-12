Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.86.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $637.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $640.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

