Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New $984,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.66. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $167.65.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,950,771 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

