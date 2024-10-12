Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,102 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 41.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $470.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $471.49.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.