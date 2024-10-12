Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

PRVA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.73.

PRVA stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $21,620,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 2,994.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 173,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

