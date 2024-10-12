pzETH Price Tops $2,896.26 on Major Exchanges (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. One pzETH token can now be purchased for about $2,896.26 or 0.04595981 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pzETH has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $48.85 million and approximately $540.68 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00254373 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 43,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 43,489.61527043. The last known price of pzETH is 2,877.70727435 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,113.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

