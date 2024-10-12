pzETH (PZETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.22 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, pzETH has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $2,918.41 or 0.04612571 BTC on major exchanges. pzETH has a total market cap of $49.22 million and approximately $550.56 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00253944 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 43,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 43,489.61527043. The last known price of pzETH is 2,877.70727435 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,113.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

