Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Issued By Zacks Research

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVER. Craig Hallum upped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after buying an additional 169,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 199,187 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,619.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,553 over the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

