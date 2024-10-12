Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for POET Technologies Inc. Cut by Analyst (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for POET Technologies in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
POET Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CVE PTK opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.48. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of C$372.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.42.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
