Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Increased by Analyst

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

