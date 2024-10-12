Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.71.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -351.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

