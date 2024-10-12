QUASA Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. QUASA has a total market cap of $135,142.14 and approximately $1.10 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,040.82 or 0.99993459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00170145 USD and is down -11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,051.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.