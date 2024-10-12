Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.38%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

