Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

