Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 5% – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 1,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

