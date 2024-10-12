Red Mountain Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Red Mountain Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,006,000 after buying an additional 140,394 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

