ReddCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.97 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $10.97 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00104974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012820 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

