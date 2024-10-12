Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) Insider Purchases A$206,340.00 in Stock

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8 – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Myers bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$206,340.00 ($139,418.92).

Regal Asian Investments Stock Performance

Regal Asian Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.43%.

Regal Asian Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

