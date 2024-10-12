Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $12.40 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of FMC worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

FMC stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

