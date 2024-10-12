Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $13.73 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,445 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

