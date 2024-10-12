Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $41.08 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,756 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $41,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 58.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.9% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,157,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.34.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.