Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $56.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares during the period. First Hawaiian accounts for 2.2% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.93% of First Hawaiian worth $56,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $462,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

