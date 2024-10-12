Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $7.67 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 453.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 349,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 47,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 44,426 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,751,338.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on L

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.