Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,496 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.51% of Element Solutions worth $33,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.