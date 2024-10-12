Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 21,197 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,197 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -326.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.36%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

