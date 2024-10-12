RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $314.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $314.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $275.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $188.24 and a 52 week high of $283.86.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 39.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

