Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,940,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,510 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

