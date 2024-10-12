Requisite Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URNM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 221,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,746. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.