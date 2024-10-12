Requisite Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 378,931 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $53,025,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,494,000 after buying an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,023,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 174,523 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RITM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock remained flat at $10.65 during midday trading on Friday. 4,193,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,887. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

