Requisite Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the third quarter worth $392,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth $362,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Viper Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.09. 1,107,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,216. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.