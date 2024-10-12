Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$116.36 million during the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

