ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $3,405,134.53 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $3,405,134.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,645,432.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ResMed Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE RMD opened at $240.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $255.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,642 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,599.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 485,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in ResMed by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,938,000 after buying an additional 366,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,036,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

