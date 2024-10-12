ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ResMed were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after buying an additional 1,959,642 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after buying an additional 485,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in ResMed by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,780,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $42,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,441,185.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,217. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $240.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.01. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

