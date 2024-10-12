Reviewing Elixinol Wellness (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) and Elixinol Wellness (OTCMKTS:ELLXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Elixinol Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Elixinol Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.76%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Elixinol Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

76.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Elixinol Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals 5.01% 15.64% 7.63% Elixinol Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Elixinol Wellness”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $538.95 million 2.22 $18.78 million $1.60 35.71 Elixinol Wellness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Elixinol Wellness.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Elixinol Wellness on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, specialty pharmacies, and hospitals. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

About Elixinol Wellness

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of hemp derived nutraceuticals, skincare, and food products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It offers hemp derived cannabidiol and food products, dietary supplements, topicals, and skincare products. The company was formerly known as Elixinol Global Limited and changed its name to Elixinol Wellness Limited in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

