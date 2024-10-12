RFG Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 742 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $289.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.26. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.16 and a 52-week high of $297.56. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 206.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,987.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

