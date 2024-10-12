RFG Holdings Inc. Has $85.22 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 30.1% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $532.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.64. The company has a market cap of $482.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $533.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

