RFG Holdings Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RFG Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Martel Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VB opened at $238.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $239.09. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average is $224.28.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

