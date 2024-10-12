RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REI.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.44.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.26 and a 52-week high of C$20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.07.

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.