Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,606.80 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008385 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,100.45 or 1.00005480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0016027 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,413.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.