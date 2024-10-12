Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,308 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,083. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $94.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.49.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

