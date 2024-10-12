Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after buying an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.23. 3,490,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.