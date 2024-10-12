Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.86 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Celestica worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Celestica by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celestica by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 19,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,770,000 after buying an additional 1,158,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.