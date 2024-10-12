Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.99. 3,809,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,241. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.22. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

